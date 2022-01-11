White heads back to halfpipe for a contest in Switzerland

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has made a last-minute decision to compete in a World Cup event in Switzerland later this week. The 35-year-old White pulled out of the final of an Olympic qualifying event in Mammoth Mountain, California, last week. White was feeling lingering effects from COVID-19. He is currently ranked 14th on the World Snowboarding Points List and is the fourth-best American on the list, which would be enough to land one of the four men’s halfpipe spots on the U.S. Olympic team. A strong finish at the Laax Open would solidify that standing. U.S. team coaches can also use a discretionary pick to give White a spot.