Washington’s Beal enters health and safety protocols

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal is out for Washington’s game against Oklahoma City after entering health and safety protocols for the second time in less than three weeks. Beal entered the protocols Dec. 23 and returned after a week. He said then that he didn’t have COVID-19 and the absence was due to contact tracing. Beal was unvaccinated when the season began but said when he returned that he decided to get the vaccine for family reasons. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday that Beal would need two consecutive negative tests to exit the protocol. The Wizards play again Wednesday night, at home against Orlando.