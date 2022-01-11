Vikings players look forward to new atmosphere, culture

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been shaped by the philosophies and voices of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer longer than the careers of almost all of their players. The firing of the general manager and the head coach this week means the atmosphere and culture around the football operation will be in for a significant shift. Vikings players expressed their desire for a more collaborative and personal environment in the building. And the team’s owners made clear they are listening to what the players want.