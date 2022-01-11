Syracuse snaps two-game skid against Pitt with 77-61 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points reaching the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season and Jimmy Boeheim scored 18 and Syracuse beat Pittsburgh 77-61. The Orange which made 25 of 49 (51%) shots. Syracuse used a 12-3 run to start the second half and gradually began pulling away. Jimmy Boeheim’s layup with 15:47 to go gave Syracuse its first double-digit lead (47-37). John Hugley’s dunk with 8:02 before halftime sparked a 13-0 run and the Panthers took their first lead to go up 32-25 a little more than four minutes later. The Orange staged their own rally finishing with a 10-4 lead to go up by a point at the break.