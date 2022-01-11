Robinson leads Liberty past North Florida 71-56

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Shiloh Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Liberty stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past North Florida 71-56. Robinson shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. Darius McGhee had 18 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (11-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 10 points. North Florida scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team. Carter Hendricksen had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (4-12, 0-3). Jarius Hicklen added 10 points.