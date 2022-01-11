Pereiro rescues Cagliari in 2-1 win over Bologna in Seria A

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gastón Pereiro has set up one goal and scored a stoppage-time winner as relegation-threatened Cagliari again came from behind to beat Bologna 2-1 in Serie A. Leonardo Pavoletti had canceled out Riccardo Orsolini’s second-half opener for Bologna. Both sides also hit the woodwork. It was the second match in succession that Cagliari had come from a goal down to win 2-1, having done the same at Sampdoria last week. Cagliari moved to within a point of safety, although it has played a match more than 17th-placed Venezia. Bologna remained 12th.