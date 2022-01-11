Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:54 am

Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

KEYT

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer says she will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Chinese authorities require unvaccinated Olympians to enter quarantine upon arrival if they don’t have a valid medical exemption. Kummer is scheduled to arrive this week and says she made a “personal decision” not to get a vaccine. The Olympics start on Feb. 4. Kummer won gold in the parallel giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content