Jones scores 22, leads No. 21 Texas past Oklahoma 66-52

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored a season-best 22 points and made four steals, and No. 21 Texas beat Oklahoma 66-52. Texas led by 20 points six minutes into the second half. Oklahoma cut the deficit to 11 with 5:38 left, but Timmy Allen scored inside for Texas and Jones made consecutive layups to put the Sooners away. Christian Bishop had 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas. Allen and Courtney Ramey added 10 points apiece. Jalen Hill led Oklahoma with 13 points, and Jacob Groves scored 10.