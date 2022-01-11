Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have cleaned house, firing coach Joe Judge a day after general manager Dave Gettleman retired. The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, ending some brief speculation that the owners planned to hire a new general manager and let him determine the 40-year-old coach’s fate. Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said they felt it was best for the Giants to move in another directions after five straight seasons of double-digit losses. The owners met with Judge on Monday and Tuesday and informed him of the decision at the second meeting.