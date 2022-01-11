Florida hires ex-Giants assistant Rob Sale as O-line coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hired New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale to a similar position Tuesday. The move leaves new Gators coach Billy Napier with just two staff spots remaining to fill. Sale also will serve as Florida’s offensive coordinator, although Napier is planning to call plays in his first year in Gainesville. Sale spent one season with the Giants, who ranked tied for 16th in the league in sacks allowed (38) and 24th in the league in rushing (99.3 yards a game). He spent the previous three years working for Napier at Louisiana-Lafayette.