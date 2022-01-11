13 players from 9 nations to compete for NFL global program

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will have 13 athletes from nine countries competing for a spot in the league’s International Player Pathway program. The league announced Tuesday the athletes who will start training in the United States in February before getting a chance to work for team scouts in March hoping to be signed as a free agent. Players also can be picked or assigned to a practice squad in one of the NFL’s eight divisions for the 2022 season. The program started in 2017 and gives athletes from other countries the chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster.