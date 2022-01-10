Skip to Content
Rams trip into playoffs with clear flaws, chance to rebound

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — While the Rams shook hands with the 49ers on the field, a celebratory graphic blared from the massive Oculus video board. Virtual confetti flew while SoFi Stadium heralded Los Angeles as the “NFC West Division Champs.” A few moments after the Rams’ heartbreaking sixth consecutive loss to their archrivals sure didn’t seem like the time or the place for a celebration. The Rams’ 27-24 overtime defeat sent them into the playoffs on a demoralizing down note. But the fourth-seeded Rams have an opportunity to erase this particularly sour ending to their fifth regular season under coach Sean McVay.

