Late-season collapse proves costly, Colts miss playoffs

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts opened the season with three losses. Losing the last two games on the schedule doomed their playoff hopes. After charging back from yet another slow start, Indy blew opportunities in each of its final two games to win and get in. Instead of preparing for their third postseason game in four years the Colts spent Monday cleaning out their lockers, figuring out what went wrong and how they can fix it next season.