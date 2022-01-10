CFP expansion stalled, chance for early implementation dims

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College Football Playoff expansion talks remain stalled and the possibility of implementing a new format by the 2024 season dimmed after three days of meetings by the administrators who manage the postseason system failed to produce an agreement. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says there are ‘entrenched issues that are no closer to be resolved.’ While Bowlsby says it is looking unlikely that expansion would come before the end of the current CFP contract that expires in 2026, it was not ruled out altogether. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the talks are going into overtime and the conference commissioners are expected to meet again the coming week.