Bob Falkenburg, tennis star who gave Brazil fast food, dies

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Robert “Bob” Falkenburg, who won the 1948 Wimbledon men’s singles final at age 22, has died. He was 95. Falkenburg’s daughter tells The Associated Press that he passed away from natural causes last week at his home in Santa Ynez, California. Falkenburg also won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles during the amateur era of tennis. He was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1974. Later Falkenburg founded a series of fast-food and ice cream shops in Brazil called Bob’s.