Towns’ season-high 40 points leads Minnesota over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth straight, beating the Houston Rockets 141-123. Towns scored 22 in the first half as Minnesota built a 75-54 lead at the break. He finished 15 of 25 from the floor and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Jarred Vanderbilt had career-highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds, Anthony Edwards added 19 points and six assists and Malik Beasley scored 13 points for Minnesota. Christian Wood finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, Josh Christopher scored 19 points and Garrison Matthews had 14 points off the bench for Houston, which lost for the 10th time in 11 games.