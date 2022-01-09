Skip to Content
Siakam scores 29, Raptors beat Pelicans for 6th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 105-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. OG Anunoby scored 12 points as the Raptors won their fifth straight and 10th of 12 at home. Toronto (20-17) is three games above .500 for the first time since opening the season 6-3. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Brandon Ingram scored 22 points for the Pelicans, who have lost four of five.

