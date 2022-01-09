Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio State past Northwestern 95-87

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 34 points and No. 13 Ohio State beat Northwestern 95-87. Liddell scored 17 points in the first five minutes, including a career-high five 3-pointers in that span. He set a personal best in field goals made, finishing 12 of 20 from the field. His production helped Ohio State shoot 67% in the first half. The Buckeyes led 51-39 at halftime and matched their scoring output from a 67-51 loss at Indiana on Thursday. The Wildcats trimmed the 12-point halftime deficit to six with 37 seconds left, but Ohio State held them off at the foul line.