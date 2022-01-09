Commissioners to report on CFP expansion talks to presidents

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The administrators who manage the College Football Playoff will report on the progress of expansion talks to a presidential oversight committee on Monday. The CFP management committee wrapped up about seven hours of meetings over two days in Indianapolis. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the group made progress, but gave no indication on whether a consensus was reached on a new format. The board of managers, made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors representing each conference and Notre Dame, must approve any recommendation made by the commissioners. All the conferences support expanding the playoff from four teams, but the process has bogged down as the commissioners wrangled over how and when.