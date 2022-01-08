Williams sparks Wake Forest as Syracuse falls below .500

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 25 points and made two important free throws with 13 seconds remaining in overtime as Wake Forest defeated Syracuse 77-74. The loss marks the latest in the season that the Orange, who fell to 7-8, have been under .500 in 46 seasons with Jim Boeheim as their coach. Wake Forest led 75-74 when Williams went to the line and buried both free throws. Wake Forest then called timeout to set up its defensive strategy and Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim missed a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining. Jimmy Boeheim scored 21 points to lead Syracuse.