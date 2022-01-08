Wesley scores 22, Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 72-68 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Goodwin hit a jumper and Wesley nailed a 3 to put the Irish up 62-61 with 51 seconds to go in regulation. Dallan Coleman made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left, sending the game to OT after Hubb missed a shot in the final seconds. Hubb hit a go-ahead 3 for a 67-64 lead in overtime, Laszewski followed with another and Notre Dame never trailed again.