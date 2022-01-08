Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. The Sharks said they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The team said it would have no further comment. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $23 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018.