No. 9 Auburn beats Florida for 11th straight, 3-0 SEC start

By JUSTIN FERGUSON

Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 23 points and No. 9 Auburn extended its winning streak to 11 with a 85-73 victory over Florida on Saturday night. Auburn held off a big second-half surge by 9-5 Florida. Colin Castleton scored 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators, followed by Anthony Duruji with 14 and Myreon Jones with 13. Jaylin Williams netted a season-high 14 points for the 14-1 Tigers, Wendell Green Jr. added 13 and Jabari Smith had 13 points and five rebounds.