No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia seek national title in rematch

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama is one win away from claiming its second straight national championship. No. 3 Georgia needs one more win to snap a 41-year title drought. On Monday, the two SEC foes will meet for the second time in a month, this time playing for the College Football Playoff title. The Crimson Tide has won seven straight in a series that is being played outside the school’s respective state borders for the first time. But the Bulldogs are a 2 1/2-point favorite as they try to avenge their only loss of the season, to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The Associated Press

