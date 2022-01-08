Gillespie has 28, lifts No. 19 Villanova over DePaul 79-64

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 28 points, and No. 19 Villanova beat DePaul 79-64. Gillespie shot 5 of 9 from the field and sank all five of his free throws in the second half as the Wildcats earned their fourth straight win. Gillespie also added a team-high four assists and four rebounds. The Blue Demons got a career-high 34 points from guard Javon Freeman-Liberty. He also had six rebounds and three steals. The Blue Demons have lost 21 straight games to the Wildcats, dating back to 2008.