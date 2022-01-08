Eason powers No. 21 LSU past No. 18 Tennessee, 79-67

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason capped a 24-point, 12-rebound performance with a pivotal dunk in transition with 1:21 left, and No. 21 LSU held on to beat No. 18 Tennessee 79-67 for the Tigers’ second-straight triumph over a ranked opponent. Darius Days scored 15 before fouling out in the final minutes and Brandon Murray added 13 points for LSU (14-1, 2-1 SEC), which has won two straight since its lone loss of the season at Auburn last week. But Tigers starting guard Xavier Pinson had to be helped to the locker room with an apparent right knee injury. Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Santiago Vescovi added 14 points for the Volunteers.