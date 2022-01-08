Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:29 am

FA Cup: Newcastle humiliated by 3rd-tier Cambridge

KEYT

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

At least Newcastle’s fight to stay in the English Premier League won’t be hampered by a deep run in the FA Cup. In further embarrassment for a club with the world’s richest owners, Saudi-controlled Newcastle was beaten by third-tier Cambridge United 1-0 in the biggest shock in the third round of the FA Cup. In another, Burnley was beaten by second-tier Huddersfield 2-1. Crystal Palace survived a scare by rallying to beat second-tier Millwall 2-1. Leicester began its title defense with a 4-1 win over Watford, which is managed by Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri led Leicester to an unlikely Premier League title in 2016.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content