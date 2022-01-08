Skip to Content
Boone, Oklahoma St break loose, beat No. 14 Texas 64-51

By JOHN TRANCHINA
Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and sending Oklahoma State past No. 14 Texas 64-51. Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys, who had lost two in a row and four of five. Oklahoma State is now 8-5. Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas. The Longhorns had won six in a row and 11 of their previous 12, but they never led at any point against Oklahoma State.

