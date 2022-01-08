Archibald scores 31 to lift Louisiana Tech over UTSA 79-63

SAN ANTONIO — Amorie Archibald had a career-high 31 points as Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63. Archibald made 12 of 14 shots, including 6 of 6 from behind the arc. Cobe Williams had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (13-3, 4-0 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 12 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. Jordan Ivy-Curry had 22 points for the Roadrunners (7-9, 0-3). Jacob Germany added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lamin Sabally had 10 points.