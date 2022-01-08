American forward Pepi makes Bundesliga debut for Augsburg

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American forward Ricardo Pepi has made his Bundesliga debut for German team Augsburg in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim. The 18-year-old Pepi came on in the 60th minute with his new team already 2-1 down. Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß reacted with two defensive changes as his team responded with counterattacks. Hoffenheim defender David Raum finally settled the issue in injury time. Augsburg dropped into the relegation zone with the defeat. Pepi joined Augsburg from Major League Soccer’s Dallas on Monday. Pepi made his U.S. debut in September and has three goals in seven internationals.