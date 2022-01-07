Speedskater Jackson slips, misses US Olympic team in 500

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Erin Jackson slipped in the 500 meters and stunningly finished third, failing to make the Beijing Olympics in her signature event at the U.S. speedskating trials. She had hoped to be given a re-skate, but the rule only allows for re-skates if there is mechanical failure or a fall. Her only chance of getting into the event would be if one of the top two qualifiers would give up their spot to Jackson. Jackson became the first Black woman to win a World Cup event this season. Brittany Bowe won the 500 and Kimi Goetz finished second to qualify for next month’s Olympics.