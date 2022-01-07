NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

By The Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks had another game pushed back when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday’s matchup with the Ottawa Senators due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a Senators-Jets game originally set for Jan. 15. Current health orders in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sports events to 50% capacity. The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. Toronto placed star forward Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall into the protocols Friday. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.