Leg injury sidelines Tottenham forward Son through January

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will likely be sidelined until the end of the month because of a leg injury. The South Korea international leads the team with eight Premier League goals this season with sixth-place Tottenham challenging for a Champions League spot. Manager Antonio Conte says Son had a scan after feeling “a bit of pain in his muscle” after Tottenham’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea in a league cup match on Wednesday. The manager says Son won’t train before the international window in the last week of January. Tottenham hosts third-tier Morecambe on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.