Djokovic’s fans in Serbia protest his detention in Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Novak Djokovic’s supporters have gathered at a rally in downtown Belgrade to protest his confinement in Australia after his entry was denied by border authorities because of COVID-19 vaccination regulations. The top-ranked Serb is hoping to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He was denied entry when he arrived at Melbourne’s airport on Wednesday and was still in an immigration detention hotel awaiting a court hearing scheduled for Monday to challenge his deportation. The detention has triggered anger among Djokovic’s fans in his native Serbia and his family has called for protests until he is released.