COVID outbreak at French club Troyes forces postponement

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have forced the postponement of a second game this weekend in France. The French league called off Sunday’s game between Troyes and Montpellier after 13 players at Troyes tested positive for the virus. The decision comes a day after the postponement of Saturday’s game between defending champion Lille and Lorient because of a dozen positive tests in the Lorient squad. New dates for the games have not been set. Freiburg reported three virus case Friday in the German Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen said midfielder Nadiem Amiri tested positive.