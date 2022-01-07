Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semifinal match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury. That will allow her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover. Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.” The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17. Kudermetova will face second-seeded Simona Halep, who beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal in the Summer Set 1 event.