African Cup: Virus cases for Egypt, more problems for Gabon

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Egypt’s team has delayed its departure for the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament after backup goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal and goalkeeping coach Essam el-Hadary tested positive for the coronavirus. Egypt is now set to fly from Cairo to Cameroon on Saturday instead of Friday and Abou Gabal and el-Hadary will miss the tournament. Egypt is just the latest of many African Cup teams to have their preparations affected by the pandemic. The African Cup in Cameroon was postponed for a year because of the virus but is now being held during a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.