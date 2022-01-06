Skip to Content
Wizards announcer apologizes to Houston’s Porter for comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor has apologized for a reference to Houston player Kevin Porter Jr.’s father during Wednesday night’s broadcast. After Porter made a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to beat the Wizards Consor said: “You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.” Porter’s father reportedly pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenager in 1993. Consor said he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter. A video of Consor’s call was posted on Twitter and was retweeted by LeBron James, who expressed his displeasure.

