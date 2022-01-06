With spring season behind them, Bison seek another FCS title

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State feels like it’s business as usual entering Saturday’s FCS championship game against Montana State in Frisco, Texas. Last year, a bizarre spring season that cost the Bison their three best players and a chance for a ninth national championship The Bison had won seven of eight FCS titles before losing to Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals that were moved to the spring because of COVID-19. The Bison entered the playoffs without three future NFL players, including quarterback Trey Lance. Coach Matt Entz touted the depth his team was able to build in the spring before the return to fall football.