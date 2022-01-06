With ‘relentless recruiting,’ Bama, UGA build all-star teams

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Georgia will play Alabama in an all-Southeastern national championship game on Monday night. How they got here is pretty simple. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and his mentor, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, have recruited star-studded teams that are practically too talented to fail. Both schools benefit from being located in the heart of the most fertile recruiting territory in the country. Both throw manpower and resources into landing top recruits. They then consistently send those players on to the NFL, which is the best recruiting tool of all.