Roma errors hand AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho was left gesticulating in apparent disapproval after two grievous errors from his Roma players handed AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A. Striker Tammy Abraham stuck out his arm to block a shot that resulted in a penalty for Milan then defender Roger Ibañez made an errant back pass that was intercepted by Olivier Giroud and led to the Rossoneri’s second goal just 17 minutes in. The match at the San Siro was one of only six of 10 matches that was played following a two-week break. Four games were scrapped because of rising coronavirus cases.