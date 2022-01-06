Ravens put Ricard on IR; Boyle to COVID-19 list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Ravens also put Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tight end Nick Boyle. Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice because of his ankle issues. Cornerback Anthony Averett, wide receiver Marquise Brown, guard Ben Cleveland and linebacker Odafe Oweh also missed practice. Baltimore hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.