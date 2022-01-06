PSG relying on Mbappe’s scoring ahead of Lyon game

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s reliance on Kylian Mbappe keeps growing as he keeps scoring. This was illustrated again when he grabbed a hat trick in the French Cup on Monday night. It was against modest amateur side Vannes but the quality of his finishing stood out and took his overall tally this season to 18 goals in 25 games. The trip to Lyon on Sunday may prove more difficult for Mbappe given how hard it was to beat Lyon in September. Lyon dominated for spells and often gives PSG a hard game at home.