Flawed but resilient, No. 1 Alabama peaking at right time

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

This Alabama team seemed to bounce off the ropes this season when it seemed most vulnerable. This team is unlike some previous Nick Saban powerhouses that have been seemingly destined for the national title game _ barring a shocker along the way _ from start to finish. Alabama has had to fix or overcome flaws, including a dominating performance against Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now comes the rematch with the Bulldogs and the College Football Playoff national title on the line.