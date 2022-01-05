Skip to Content
Roethlisberger ready for regular-season finale vs. Ravens

By DAN SCIFO
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged that his emotions were still high in the hours following a 12-point win Monday night against Cleveland. Roethlisberger insisted Wednesday morning that he’s solely focused on Sunday’s significant season-finale at Baltimore, a game that will play a role in determining Pittsburgh’s playoff fate. But the 18-year veteran allowed himself to reflect one more time on his final game this past Monday at Heinz Field.

