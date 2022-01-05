Rematch blues: Bama tries to buck history in CFP title game

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

A mere 37 days after they last played, Alabama faces Georgia again with a national football championship on the line. History shows how tough it is to win again in the rematch. Nick Saban knows that first-hand — from the losing side. During the 2011 season, Saban’s Crimson Tide were edged by LSU 9-6 during the regular season. When the powerhouses met again in the BCS championship game at New Orleans, Alabama smothered the unbeaten Tigers 21-0. Now, it’s the Tide on the other side. They are looking to beat Georgia for the second time in a little over a month.