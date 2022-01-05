No. 24 South Florida women seize early control to down Cincy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored 21 points and Bethy Mununga had a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida blitzed Cincinnati from the outset then held off the Bearcats for a 61-46 win. Arame Niang’s basket 29 seconds in marked Cincinnati’s only lead. South Florida went on a 13-0 run and closed out the first quarter with a 23-4 lead with the help of four 3-pointers. The Bearcats made just 1 of 14 shots for the quarter. Caitlyn Wilson scored 12 points for the Bearcats and Jillian Hayes 11.