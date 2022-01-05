No. 15 Alabama uses big 2nd-half run to beat Florida 83-70

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary scored 19 points apiece and No. 15 Alabama opened the second half with a 22-4 run en route to an 83-70 win over Florida. The Crimson Tide used the huge spurt to win consecutive games for the first time in a month and notch its first road victory of the season. Florida whittled a 15-point deficit to 66-61 with 6 minutes to play, but Quinerly answered with a layup and Keon Ellis followed with a steal and a dunk to push the lead to back to nine. The Gators never got closer than that the rest of the way.