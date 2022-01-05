Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to enter NFL draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the NFL draft after capping a record-breaking season with an MVP performance in the No. 25 Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl victory. He announced thes decision Wednesday night on social media. Robinson transferred from Nebraska after two seasons and quickly established himself as the Wildcats’ top receiver, going on to break single-season school records with 104 receptions for 1,334 yards. Robinson caught 10 passes for 170 yards in Kentucky’s 20-17, come-from-behind Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, highlighted by a clutch 52-yard reception to the 1 that set up the game-winning touchdown and earned Most Valuable Player honors.