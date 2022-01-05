Carlton’s career-best 30 lift No. 12 Houston over S. Florida

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Carlton had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds and No. 12 Houston beat South Florida 83-66. Carlton’s previous best scoring performance was 21 points while with UConn on March 7, 2019, against Temple. Kyler Edwards, who returned after missing Sunday’s 66-61 win at Temple with a sprained ankle, had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for Houston. Fabian White Jr. had 15 points and Jamal Shead had 13. USF got 16 points from Javon Greene and Jamir Chaplin.